Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sanofi to boost rare blood disease pipeline with Ablynx acquisition

Sanofi will purchase the Belgian biologics company for $4.8 billion

by Ryan Cross
February 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A graphic illustrating the surface of the caplacizumab antibody.
Credit: Ablynx
Caplacizumab could be Ablynx's first nanobody to be approved this year. It treats a rare blood clotting disorder called acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

The French pharma giant Sanofi announced last week that it will buy the Belgium-based antibody drug developer Ablynx for $4.8 billion in cash. The deal will further bolster Sanofi’s rare blood disease portfolio and pipeline and gives it access to Ablynx’s small-sized antibodies, called nanobodies.

In striking a deal for Ablynx, Sanofi outbid the Danish drug company Novo Nordisk, which offered $3.1 billion for Ablynx three weeks ago. Novo’s chief financial officer, Jesper Brandgaard, told Reuters that he could not justify paying the higher price.

On Jan. 22, Sanofi also said it would spend $11.6 billion to acquire the rare blood disease company Bioverativ, which is Biogen’s former hemophilia business.

Sanofi emphasized that the long-term value lies in Ablynx’s nanobodies. Normal antibodies are composed of two main segments, a heavy chain and light chain. Nanobodies are heavy-chain-only antibodies that are derived from camels and llamas. The end result is a smaller-than-normal drug that can be delivered more easily.

The Ablynx compound most likely to be approved first, potentially this year, is caplacizumab, a nanobody for a rare autoimmune blood clotting disorder called acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP). Caplacizumab blocks Von Willebrand factor, a blood-clotting glycoprotein that strings platelets together.

In people with aTTP, an enzyme that normally chops up Von Willebrand factor is inactive. As a result, platelet clumping can run amok and cause deadly clots.

In a Phase III clinical study of people with the disease, caplacizumab improved platelet levels, lowered risk of aTTP-related death or recurrence, and may have protected against organ damage.

European drug authorities will review the drug this year. The drug will be submitted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration later this year.

Given the estimated 7,500 cases of aTPP in North America, Europe, and Japan each year, Ablynx says annual sales of the drug could reach nearly $1.5 billion.

Ablynx’s second main program is an inhalable nanobody that targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Overall, eight of the firm’s nanobodies are in clinical trials. It has over 30 active collaborations with firms such as Abbvie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., Novartis, and Novo.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bayer partners with BridgeBio for cardiomyopathy drug
Novo Nordisk buys hypertension drug for $1.3 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sanofi to boost rare blood disease pipeline with Ablynx acquisition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE