Seattle Genetics acquires Cascadian

Antibody-drug-conjugate-focused Seattle Genetics is shelling out roughly $614 million in cash to acquire Cascadian Therapeutics, a Seattle-based biotech focused on oncology. The centerpiece of the deal is tucatinib, a HER2 receptor inhibitor currently in Phase II trials as a treatment for people with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer. While two approved drugs, the antibody Herceptin and the antibody-drug conjugate Kadcyla, also target the HER2 receptor, tucatinib is an orally available small molecule, licensed to Cascadian from Array BioPharma.
