Tesla may invest in SQM

A Tesla investment in Chilean lithium supplier SQM may be in the works. PotashCorp. put up for sale its 32% stake in SQM as a condition for merging with Agrium to form the fertilizer giant Nutrien. Now Corporación de Fomento de la Producción (Corfo), a Chilean government agency, is trying to spur discussions between Tesla and SQM. Corfo and SQM recently settled a long-standing dispute over royalties. Tesla’s investment could secure itself a source of lithium for the power storage and electric vehicle batteries it makes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter