Umit Ozkan wins Storch Award

Umit Ozkan, a College of Engineering Distinguished Professor at Ohio State University, is the recipient of the 2017 Henry H. Storch Award in Fuel Science, given by the ACS Division of Energy & Fuels. Ozkan’s contributions to fuel science include a catalytic system that can function as a three-way catalyst. Ozkan has also developed electrocatalysts for solid oxide fuel cells. She showed that N-doped carbon structures can be strong oxygen reduction reaction electrocatalysts.
