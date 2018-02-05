Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Weak mail security make U.S. vulnerable to opioids

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
February 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Photo of a man with his hand raised and a dog with its paw raised to give each other a high five.
Credit: Associated Press
CBP agents use dogs to sniff out packages of opioids as well as suitcases with agricultural products (shown) at airports.

Illegal synthetic opioids such as fentanyl can easily be ordered online from Chinese labs and shipped through the mail to addresses in the U.S., Senate investigators say. A nearly yearlong inquiry by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that sellers in China use the U.S. Postal Service because the risk of seizure by U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) is small and delivery is “basically guaranteed,” according to a report by the subcommittee. The investigators discovered 500 financial transactions in which more than 300 U.S. customers in 43 states purchased fentanyl, mainly in powder form, with a street value of about $766 million. “Thanks to our bipartisan investigation, we now know the depth to which drug traffickers exploit our mail system to ship fentanyl and other synthetic drugs into the U.S.,” says Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the subcommittee chairman. The report criticized the Postal Service and CBP for failing to recognize and prepare for the rapid growth in inbound international mail. Volume has jumped from 150 million packages in 2013 to 498 million in 2017, overwhelming screeners.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE