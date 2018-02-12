Arkema will boost nylon 12 in China

French specialty chemical maker Arkema plans to build a nylon 12 plant at its site in Changshu, China. The project, expected to be complete by mid-2020, will cost more than $30 million and expand Arkema’s capacity for the polymer by 25%. Nylon 12 is sold in wire and cable, automotive, sports shoe, and electronics markets, which Arkema says are growing at a 7% annual rate in Asia. Arkema also makes nylon 11, a similar polymer that is biobased.
