The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 12, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 7

Despite efforts to prevent the industrial fluoroether from getting into North Carolina drinking water, it’s still present. Scientists are racing to find out why

Volume 96 | Issue 7
Environment

What’s GenX still doing in the drinking waterdown stream of a Chemours plant?

Looking for Finland’s future in its forests

Researchers at Aalto University hope new scientific ideas can revitalize one of the country’s traditional economic engines

Kesterite solar cells get ready to shine

Ambitious research programs aim to overcome the roadblocks keeping these materials out of commercial solar cells

  • Business

    Drug chemical makers brace as China cracks down on pollution

    Companies assess the short-term chaos and long-term promise that the campaign will have on their supply chains

  • Business

    Why the end of the world’s most popular coffee could be nigh

    Without a fix, climate change and disease are poised to kill off the most prized variety

  • Policy

    NSF addresses sexual harassment by grant recipients

    Funding agency now requires institutions to report findings of harassment

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Sidestepping white phosphorus

Compounds previously made from toxic and pyrophoric elemental phosphorus can now be prepared starting with phosphoric acid

Business & Policy Concentrates

Finding true love is hard for chemists and lefty snails

 

