Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Enerkem, a waste-to-biofuels developer based in Montreal, has raised $223 million in a third round of funding to support new facilities. The funds include $100 million in a previously announced deal with China’s Sinobioway; the round also brought in BlackRock and existing investors.

Johnson Matthey is poised to settle a $70 million lawsuit relating to a coated substrate it supplied for use in engine emission after-treatment systems in the U.S. The undisclosed manufacturer bringing the case seeks costs for replacing or repairing parts of the engine emission system.

Solvay will spend about $7 million to expand sodium bicarbonate capacity at its plant in Rheinberg, Germany. The bicarb will be used in products that neutralize hydrochloric acid and sulfur oxides in industrial flue gas.

Kaneka’s aerospace arm has acquired Henkel’s benzoxazine-based composites business. Kaneka will combine the unit with a composites business, Applied Poleramic, that it acquired last year. Kaneka hopes to generate $200 million in annual aerospace composites sales by 2025.

Asahi Kasei is expanding its nylon 6,6 filament plant in Miyazaki, Japan, by 15% to 38,000 metric tons per year. The filaments are used in airbags and tire cord.

The Science History Institute is the new name for the Chemical Heritage Foundation and the Life Sciences Foundation. The two merged in 2015 with a mission to preserve historical documents and artifacts. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the institute has branches in Berkeley, Cal­if., and Paris.

Moderna Therapeutics, a biotech company developing mRNA-based therapies, raised $500 million in its latest funding round, giving it a reported $7.5 billion valuation. Newcomer investors in Moderna include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Julius Baer Group, and Sequoia Capital China.

Pfizer has invested in NetVation DL Medicine, a biotech firm based in Chengdu, China. The two companies will screen new chemical entities against targets in several therapeutic areas. DL Medicine is backed by the Chinese firm HitGen and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sika to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC
Flagship’s Pioneering Medicines gets cystic fibrosis investment
Money raised by industrial, drug funds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE