Cabot names new technology chief

Cabot Corp. has named Patricia Hubbard as its chief technology offer. She will join the specialty chemical firm’s executive committee and report to CEO Sean Keohane. Hubbard, who has a Ph.D. in polymer science from the University of Akron, was most recently an R&D vice president at Avery Dennison. She earlier worked at PolyOne and General Electric. Cabot spent $56 million on R&D in the most recent fiscal year.
