Charles River will curate for AstraZeneca

Charles River Laboratories has signed an agreement granting it access to AstraZeneca’s high-throughput screening (HTS) and compound management infrastructure. The research services provider will place scientists at AstraZeneca’s Centre for Lead Discovery in Cambridge, England, where they will manage the drug firm’s compound collection and run HTS with access to liquid handling and automated storage systems.
