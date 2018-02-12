Frutarom nabs ingredient maker

The Israeli flavors maker Frutarom has increased its penetration into the cosmetic ingredient and dietary supplements market with the purchase of Israeli Biotechnology Research for $21 million. Frutarom made 12 acquisitions last year. With IBR it gains a business based on plant and algae extracts with annual sales of more than $7 million and 30 employees. Frutarom says the latest deal advances its strategy to be “the preferred partner for tasty and healthy success.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter