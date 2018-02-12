Givaudan, Unilever target the microbiome

Growing interest in the skin microbiome has attracted investments by two large firms. Givaudan, a flavor and fragrance ingredient maker, has added high-throughput screening equipment at its labs in Toulouse, France, to boost development of cosmetic ingredients that protect skin microbiota. The firm acquired the Toulouse center when it bought ingredient maker Induchem in 2015. Separately, consumer products giant Unilever made its “inaugural foray” into microbiome-based products by purchasing a minority stake in the skin care start-up Gallinée.
