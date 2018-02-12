Janssen signs JAK pact with Theravance

Interest in inhibiting the Janus kinase (JAK) family of enzymes to reduce cytokine-induced inflammation continues to grow. Janssen Biotech, a division of Johnson & Johnson, has signed a pact to codevelop and commercialize an anti-JAK compound from Theravance Biopharma called TD-1473. This year, Theravance will test TD-1473, designed to work primarily in the gastrointestinal tract, in a Phase IIb/III study in ulcerative colitis and a Phase II study in Crohn’s disease. Janssen will pay Theravance $100 million up front and up to $900 million more in milestone payments. Just last month, Celgene acquired Impact Biosciences for its JAK2 inhibitor fedratinib.
