Syndesi launches as spin-off from UCB

Syndesi Therapeutics has launched with about $21 million in funding from investors including UCB and Johnson & Johnson. Based at J&J’s JLINX incubator in Beerse, Belgium, Syndesi will develop small molecules licensed from UCB that modulate the synaptic vesicle protein SV2A. UCB markets the SV2A modulator levetiracetam as an epilepsy treatment. The compounds that went to Syndesi are not antiepileptic but have what Syndesi calls procognitive properties that could treat neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter