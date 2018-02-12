Taiwanese polyester maker buys U.S. plant

Far Eastern New Century (FENC) is the winning bidder in a bankruptcy court auction of M&G Chemicals’ polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plant in Apple Grove, W.Va. M&G declared bankruptcy in October. The Taiwanese company will pay $33.5 million for the 360,000-metric-ton-per-year plant as well as a research center in Ohio. Thailand’s Indorama also bid on the assets. FENC calls itself one of the top five PET producers globally and a leader in Asia. It says the purchase will allow it to supply the U.S. without hitting trade barriers. U.S. producers recently launched an antidumping case against foreign PET makers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter