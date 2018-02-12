Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Taking 2-D materials’ temperature at the nanoscale

Method provides detailed thermal information needed for designing ultraminiature electronic devices

by Mitch Jacoby
February 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
A TEM-based nanoscale thermometry method maps thermal expansion coefficients in 2-D materials (MoSe2 shown). (Red = high values; blue = low values.) The method distinguishes the two-atomic-layer portion of the sample (dark region of background TEM) from the region with four layers (lighter).
This image shows a map of thermal expansion coefficients imposed on a transmission electron microscopy image of molybdenum diselenide.
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
A TEM-based nanoscale thermometry method maps thermal expansion coefficients in 2-D materials (MoSe2 shown). (Red = high values; blue = low values.) The method distinguishes the two-atomic-layer portion of the sample (dark region of background TEM) from the region with four layers (lighter).

As the number of two-dimensional materials continues to grow quickly, so does the number of proposed applications. Many of them fall in the area of microelectronics, where using atomically thin circuit components can lead to extremely miniature and ultrafast transistors and other devices. For these devices to function reliably, engineers need to know how hot the 2-D materials get when the device is switched on, how much they expand, and how fast heat dissipates—all at the nanoscale. A few methods can measure some of those parameters, but they have shortcomings. In scanning probe techniques, for example, the size of the cantilever tip limits the resolution, and the specimen sits on a support that affects the measurement. So Robert F. Klie and Amin Salehi-Khojin of the University of Illinois, Chicago, and coworkers developed a new high-resolution thermometry method by combining scanning transmission electron microscopy with electron energy-loss spectroscopy (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2018, DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.055902). The team used the technique to generate maps with few-nanometer resolution of the temperature and thermal expansion coefficients of freestanding samples of several 2-D materials, including graphene, MoS2, MoSe2, WS2, and WSe2.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE