Teijin invests in membranes, separators

Teijin will spend about $26 million to expand output of its Miraim microporous membranes in Japan. Demand for the polyethylene membranes is growing in applications such as filtering semiconductor photoresists, the Japanese firm says. Separately, Teijin will add a production line in South Korea for Lielsort separators used in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, expanding capacity by 70%. The separators, already common in smartphones and tablets, will soon also be widely used in car batteries, the company claims.
