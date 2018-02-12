Advertisement

Policy

Trump administration personnel on the move: James Reilly in, Brenda Fitzgerald and Kathleen Hartnett White out

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 7
James F. Reilly II is President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to direct the U.S. Geological Survey. A former astronaut, Reilly currently works as a technical adviser for the Air Force’s National Security Space Institute. He holds a B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in geosciences from the University of Texas, Dallas.

Brenda Fitzgerald resigned as head of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention following reports that she purchased shares in a tobacco company after becoming CDC director in July. “Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director,” Department of Health & Human Services spokesperson Matt Lloyd says in a statement.

Kathleen Hartnett White asked to withdraw her nomination to head the White House Council on Environmental Quality. White, a staunch defender of fossil-fuel use, made controversial statements that questioned whether human activity is largely responsible for climate change.

