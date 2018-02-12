UPM may expand biofuels in Finland

Finnish forestry products firm UPM may build a second advanced biodiesel facility in its home country, part of an effort to make up for falling paper demand in Europe (see page 19). The plant would have annual capacity of 500,000 metric tons. UPM claims its first plant, a 100,000-metric-ton operation, is profitable. It produces biodiesel from crude tall oil, a residue of wood pulp production.
