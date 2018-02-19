Bristol-Myers strikes huge deal with Nektar

Bristol-Myers Squibb will give Nektar Therapeutics $1.85 billion up front and potentially another $1.78 billion to jointly develop Nektar’s protein-based cancer immunotherapy NKTR-214. BMS is betting on combining NKTR-214, currently in a Phase I/II trial, with its two approved antibody checkpoint inhibitors, Opdivo and Yervoy. Trials are planned for nine tumor types. NKTR-214 is a prodrug of the immune-system-activating cytokine interleukin-2, already a cancer treatment. The drug binds the interleukin-2 receptor, leading to stimulated immune cells that target tumors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter