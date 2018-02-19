Targeted protein degraders are redefining how small molecules look and act

February 19, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 8
The new modality promises to open up the human proteome to drug developers, but first they will need to work out the rules
Bacteria and sperm have natural advantages over synthetic nanomotors when navigating the body’s byways
Even as some companies leave, chemical firms have no choice but to build up in the world’s largest market
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning sniffs out an answer to the question of whether air fresheners actually ‘kill’ bad odors
Vaccines could help prevent relapses but have yet to be effective in clinical trials
Proposed 2018 budget prioritized information technology and health care over basic science
Method could help researchers discover new natural products from hard-to-culture microorganisms