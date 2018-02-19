Advertisement

February 19, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 8

The new modality promises to open up the human proteome to drug developers, but first they will need to work out the rules

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 96 | Issue 8
Pharmaceuticals

Targeted protein degraders are redefining how small molecules look and act

The new modality promises to open up the human proteome to drug developers, but first they will need to work out the rules

Using nature’s motors to deliver drugs

Bacteria and sperm have natural advantages over synthetic nanomotors when navigating the body’s byways

For chemical makers, R&D in China makes sense

Even as some companies leave, chemical firms have no choice but to build up in the world’s largest market

  • Biological Chemistry

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of air fresheners

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning sniffs out an answer to the question of whether air fresheners actually ‘kill’ bad odors

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Vaccines against addictive drugs push forward despite past failures

    Vaccines could help prevent relapses but have yet to be effective in clinical trials

  • Careers

    India’s science and technology funding raised marginally

    Proposed 2018 budget prioritized information technology and health care over basic science

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Genetic screen of soil microbes uncovers novel antibiotics

Method could help researchers discover new natural products from hard-to-culture microorganisms

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Sweets in an unexpected place and unexpected ingredients in sweets

 

