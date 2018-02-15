Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Machine learning predicts organic reaction performance

Using data from thousands of reactions, algorithm points chemists to the best reagents to use in an amination reaction

by Bethany Halford
February 15, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

An example of the Buchwald-Hartwig amination used with a machine-learning algorithm.

When chemists develop new types of reactions, they generate a lot of data on what works and how well, along with what doesn’t work at all. Much of the data are never used, says Abigail G. Doyle, a chemistry professor at Princeton University. “We publish only a small fraction and usually only the best results,” she says. Doyle thinks that by using machine learning—in which computer algorithms find patterns in data—it might be possible to use all the data chemists generate to predict the best conditions for a reaction even when the substrate has never been used in that transformation before.

Doyle and Princeton’s Derek T. Ahneman and Jesús G. Estrada, along with Merck & Co.’s Spencer D. Dreher and Shishi Lin, take a step in this direction by using machine learning to predict the yield of a Buchwald-Hartwig amination (example shown). Their algorithm allowed for variation in the aryl halide substrate, palladium catalyst ligand, base, and the addition of an isoxazole (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aar5169). The chemists added isoxazole to the mix because this motif is popular in druglike molecules but sometimes poisons these reactions. The team hoped to get a better idea of what conditions and specific isoxazole structures were problematic.

Using Merck’s ultra-high-throughput reaction technology, the chemists performed 4,608 reactions and used the data from a portion of those to build an algorithm that would predict the outcome of the remaining reactions. After trying several algorithms, the chemists found that the so-called random forest model performed the best.

This algorithm accurately predicted which isoxazole additives would poison the reaction, even those that weren’t included in the data used to build the model. The results could help chemists pick which ligand and base combination to use to maximize yields for the C–N coupling when a given isoxazole motif is part of their substrate.

“We’re most excited by the idea that you can apply this method to any sort of new problem that you identify in reactivity,” Dreher says, although both he and Doyle say that kind of predictive power is still a long way off.

The team’s use of machine learning “is marvelous and long overdue for the field of homogeneous catalysis and chemical synthesis in general,” says Richmond Sarpong, an expert in organic synthesis at the University of California, Berkeley.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
This new molecule owes its chirality to oxygen alone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phospha-bora-Wittig reaction makes its debut
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Machine learning can have human bias

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE