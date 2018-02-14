Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Nestlé partners with Nuritas to find healthy peptides

Dublin-based start-up uses artificial intelligence to locate protein fragments that can fight diseases

by Melody M. Bomgardner
February 14, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Bioactive peptides can be found in milk proteins.
This photo shows a glass of milk.
Credit: Shutterstock
Bioactive peptides can be found in milk proteins.

Swiss food giant Nestlé says it will collaborate with Dublin-based start-up Nuritas to find bioactive peptides hidden in foods. These health-promoting peptides can be added to functional foods for people with certain medical conditions.

When people drink a glass of milk, their bodies use milk proteins to produce useful stuff like muscles and DNA. But the proteins in food also contain short stretches of amino acids—or peptides—that perform important functions such as fighting inflammation or modulating the immune system.

Normally these bioactive peptides are released from the larger proteins by gut bacteria using hydrolysis. Food and food ingredient companies would like to find the peptides and make them in much larger quantities. Nuritas says it can predict their presence in food and then access them using artificial intelligence and genomics.

A year ago, Nuritas licensed one of its already-discovered peptides to BASF. The German chemical firm says it will be part of an anti-inflammatory sports nutrition ingredient it plans to launch later this year.

In December, Nuritas raised $20 million in its first round of funding led by Cultivian Sandbox Ventures. Earlier investors include Bono and The Edge, two members of the Irish rock band U2.

While Nestle would not comment on what health conditions it plans to target, Nuritas says it is seeking peptides that could prevent diabetes. The company points to statistics showing that more than 350 million people have prediabetes. Roughly 34 million of them will go on to develop the full-blown condition.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novo Nordisk shells out for molecular glues
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protera raises $10 million for AI-driven protein design
Germany’s Origin Bio secures funding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE