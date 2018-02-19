Roivant and Poxel join for imeglimin

Roivant Sciences, an investment vehicle of biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, will put $50 million into the French biotech firm Poxel in exchange for worldwide rights, except in Asia, to Poxel’s developmental diabetes treatment imeglimin. The drug is in Phase III trials in Japan with Poxel’s Asian partner, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Poxel says its drug works by increasing insulin secretion and cutting glucose production.
