SABIC invests in engineering plastics

The Saudi chemical maker SABIC will build a third plant for its Ultem polyetherimide resin and restart a plant for its Noryl polyphenylene ether resin. The Ultem plant will be built in Singapore, joining facilities in Mt. Vernon, Ind., and Cartagena, Spain, and expanding the firm’s capacity by 50%. Restarting a Noryl plant in Bergen op Zoom, the Netherlands, will expand SABIC’s capacity for that polymer by 40%. “Global demand for both product lines has increased significantly,” says Ernesto Occhiello, head of SABIC’s specialties business.
