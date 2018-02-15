Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Splashy route traps falling droplets in small capsules

Polymer-encased droplets could be used for reagent delivery or as small reactors

by Bethany Halford
February 15, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

In just 36 microseconds, a polystyrene sheet wraps around a drop of oil, creating a capsule about 1 mm wide.
Credit: Science
In just 36 microseconds, a polystyrene sheet wraps around a drop of oil, creating a capsule about 1 mm wide.
Credit: Science

A new high-speed encapsulation method ensnares droplets in a thin polymer film. The technique, developed by Narayanan Menon, Deepak Kumar, and Thomas P. Russell of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, along with Joseph D. Paulsen of Syracuse University, could create a new type of tiny chemical reaction flask or be used for targeted delivery of tiny amounts of liquid cargo.

In conventional liquid-encapsulation methods, a fluid layer of surfactants or particles forms a shell around the contents. The new technique involves dropping a hydrophobic liquid onto a solid, ultrathin polymer disk floating on an ­aqueous solution. The oil droplet’s impact pushes the disk, which is just 46–372 nm thick, down into the aqueous solution, coaxing the polymer to wrap around the oil and form a tiny bag—a process that takes less than half a second (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aao1290). “All the droplet has to do is punch the polymer sheet through the liquid-air surface it is floating on,” Menon explains. After that, he says, surface tension does the work of encasing the droplet. The researchers also showed they could enclose droplets of water by dropping them into a hydrophobic liquid.

“There’s little chemical specificity involved in the basic process, so it allows one to overlay chemistry if somebody wants to go in that direction,” Menon, a physics professor, points out. “Now that the technique is out there, people with ingenuity should be able to add to it.” A clever chemist could add functionality to the polymer film to lead to a subsequent chemical reaction, for example.

Menon also notes that the whole process is reversible. “It’s a good thing for encapsulation but it’s also good for release,” he says. A bag holding oil will open in a hydrophobic environment, and a bag holding water will open in an aqueous solution.

Esther Amstad, an expert in encapsulation at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL), calls the new technique “elegant.” But, she says, “for this technology to become useful for applications, it must be scaled up, and this scale-up has not yet been done.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printer can build meter-tall objects in just a few hours
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liquid film self-heals and sticks to metals﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Capillary confinement produces organized photonic films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE