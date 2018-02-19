Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

States sue over PFOA

by Marc S. Reisch
February 19, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The state of Ohio filed a lawsuit charging that DuPont released the fluorosurfactant perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) into the Ohio River for decades even though it knew it could cause harm. The suit, filed in Ohio state court on Feb. 8, also names Chemours, which now operates the Parkersburg, W.Va., plant where PFOA was used. Ohio seeks investigation and cleanup costs. Meanwhile, the State of Minnesota plans to press its suit against 3M for polluting drinking water with PFOA from its plant in Cottage Grove, 16 km south of St. Paul. The trial gets under way in state court on Feb. 20. Minnesota seeks billions of dollars for damages to human health, wildlife, and property. PFOA and other fluorochemicals are already the subject of much legal dispute. In February 2017, DuPont and Chemours agreed to pay $670 million to Ohio and West Virginia residents who say they were sickened by PFOA-contaminated water. Earlier this month, lawyers in North Carolina filed a class-action suit against the two firms for polluting drinking water with fluorochemicals. Separately, the American Chemistry Council, a trade association, says it is forming an advocacy panel to “promote sound science” regarding PFOA toxicity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Michigan sues chemical firms over PFAS
3M settles PFAS suit in Alabama
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merged lawsuit filed against DuPont and Chemours in North Carolina

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE