Tire, chemical firms combine guayule efforts

Tire maker Bridgestone and Italian chemical firm Versalis are combining their efforts in guayule, an alternative to plantation-grown rubber trees, as a source of polyisoprene, also known as natural rubber. Bridgestone opened a research center for guayule cultivation and processing in Mesa, Ariz., in 2014. Versalis, a synthetic rubber maker, has its own research effort for the arid-climate plant. It planted 100,000 seedlings in Sicily in 2016.
