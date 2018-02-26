Advertisement

Environment

ACS Shanghai Chapter hosts graduate student research competition

by Chunxiao Zheng
February 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 9
Last fall, the ACS Shanghai Chapter and ACS Membership organized an Outstanding Graduate Student Research competition, hosted by Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. More than 100 graduate students from 15 provinces around China participated in the first round of the competition, which took place online.

Eleven students were selected to give oral presentations and 22 were selected to give poster presentations at the final competition on Dec. 8. The event included lectures on career development and a career fair. The competition was judged by R&D directors from large companies, including Dow Chemical and Sinopec.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

