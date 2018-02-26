Harnessing the power of shape-shifting polymers

February 26, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 9
With an eye toward soft robotics and self-assembling medical devices, scientists are finding out how best to trigger and put to work materials that move
C&EN’s ranking of scientific equipment makers reflects strong sales to a broad range of customers
Carousing with the colorful powder gets wild during the Hindu festival of Holi, but celebrants should take care to play it safe
Thinking about outsourcing your API production to a contract development and manufacturing organization? Ask these three questions first.
Companies are rushing to develop drugs that activate a protein called STING, which fires up the innate immune system, potentially helping existing checkpoint inhibitors work for more cancers more often
Average annual growth in enrollment for chemical engineering was higher than chemistry over the last decade, though growth in graduation rates was similar
C&EN’s curated list of things to do, people to see, and science to learn