February 26, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 9

With an eye toward soft robotics and self-assembling medical devices, scientists are finding out how best to trigger and put to work materials that move

Volume 96 | Issue 9
Materials

Harnessing the power of shape-shifting polymers

Top instrument firms in 2017

C&EN’s ranking of scientific equipment makers reflects strong sales to a broad range of customers

What are Holi colors, and what gives them such vibrant hues?

Carousing with the colorful powder gets wild during the Hindu festival of Holi, but celebrants should take care to play it safe

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Sponsored Content: Three pitfalls to avoid in drug development partnerships

    Thinking about outsourcing your API production to a contract development and manufacturing organization? Ask these three questions first.

  • Pharmaceuticals

    STING fever is sweeping through the cancer immunotherapy world

    Companies are rushing to develop drugs that activate a protein called STING, which fires up the innate immune system, potentially helping existing checkpoint inhibitors work for more cancers more often

  • Careers

    By the numbers: Who's going to grad school in chemistry and chemical engineering in the US 2006–16

    Average annual growth in enrollment for chemical engineering was higher than chemistry over the last decade, though growth in graduation rates was similar

Science Concentrates

Environment

Your guide to the ACS national meeting in New Orleans

C&EN’s curated list of things to do, people to see, and science to learn

Business & Policy Concentrates

Unusual mash-ups of art and science

 

