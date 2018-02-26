ACS welcomes its new officers

The American Chemical Society welcomed its new officers during a reception in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17. The annual event provides an opportunity for ACS governance, staff, and guests from scientific organizations and funding agencies to interact with ACS’s new officers. Pictured above, from left, are Secretary Flint H. Lewis, Board Chair John E. Adams, President-Elect Bonnie A. Charpentier, President Peter K. Dorhout, Immediate Past-President Allison A. Campbell, Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly, and Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein. During his remarks, Dorhout spoke about the importance of diversity in the profession, mentorship of future chemists, and laboratory safety. “There are many opportunities to make a difference in ACS,” he said. “The future of science in our country depends on our success in advancing diversity and safety in our academic labs.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter