Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Aryl C–H bonds succumb to fluorination

Transition-metal-fluoride electrophile reacts with druglike molecules

by Bethany Halford
February 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A general and mild method for turning aromatic C–H bonds into C–F bonds offers chemists a way to create fluorinated molecules that were difficult to make before. Because the chemistry tolerates a broad range of functional groups, it can fluorinate molecules in the later stages of a chemical synthesis—to make novel pharmaceutical or agrochemical candidates, for example (Nature 2018, DOI: 10.1038/nature25749).

Chemists have already come up with good ways to fluorinate alkyl C–H bonds, says Tobias Ritter, a professor at the Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung who led the development of the new reaction. But until now, he says, there’s been no general way to directly fluorinate arenes. Chemists have had to use harsh reagents, such as fluorine gas, which destroy other functional groups in a molecule. Milder fluorinating reagents work on only a limited subset of substrates.

The reaction devised by Ritter and colleagues relies on an electrophilic fluorinating species (shown). The complex, which forms catalytically during the transformation, reacts with a wide array of arenes, leaving functional groups such as esters, chlorides, and sulfonamides unscathed. The reaction generally installs the fluoride in the position that’s ortho or para to the arene’s most electron-rich substituent. In one example, the chemists made a fluorinated version of the lipid-lowering agent ciprofibrate.

“This is one of a few cases where a reaction we have developed turned out to work as we originally brainstormed on a piece of paper,” Ritter says. “But it took several years and many catalyst iterations to get the specifics right.” The toughest part was getting the right balance in catalyst reactivity. The chlorine substituent on one of the catalyst’s ligands proved crucial to making the catalyst sufficiently reactive, he says.

Véronique Gouverneur, an expert in organofluorination chemistry at the University of Oxford, says that “it will be of interest to witness how this chemistry will evolve in future years, by allowing, for example, enhanced control over regioselectivity, the transfer of fluorine on substrates other than arenes, or the transfer of functional groups other than fluorine.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thianthrene radical readies aromatics for further reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluoroamide fluorinates itself
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asymmetric difluorination of alkenes achieved

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE