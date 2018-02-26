Celularity pursues placental stem cells

Celularity has officially launched with $250 million in funding to develop treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease, diabetes, and even aging, all from placenta-derived stem cells. These stem cells, unlike blood stem cells, do not need to be matched to a patient’s immune system, making them an attractive option for use in many areas of medicine, including CAR-T immunotherapy and regenerative medicine.
