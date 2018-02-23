Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemical manufacturers support extending plant security law

Antiterrorism program known as CFATS is successful, industry tells Congress

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
February 23, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Photo of a fence and a sign that says "private property no trespassing".
Credit: Shutterstock

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) decade-old program for protecting chemical facilities against potential terrorist attacks is working well and should be reauthorized for multiple years with some targeted improvements, industry officials say.

The Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program “has helped make our industry and communities more secure,” Kirsten Meskill, director of corporate security for BASF, told the House of Representatives Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Protection on Feb. 15.

The panel held the hearing to gather industry input on CFATS as lawmakers prepare to extend and possibly revise the counterterrorism initiative that began in 2007. The program, which Congress overhauled in 2014, is set to expire at the end of the year.

CFATS applies to facilities that make, use, or store threshold quantities of any one of more than 300 hazardous chemicals. Facilities that qualify must assess their risks, develop site-security plans for DHS approval, and then put the security measures in place. About 3,500 facilities are currently regulated under the program.

“The 2014 CFATS reauthorization made critical improvements to the program that DHS has done an excellent job in implementing,” said Chet Thompson, president of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, an industry trade group. Improvements included the establishment of an expedited system for approving site-security plans at lower-risk facilities and streamlining the vetting process for personnel, he said.

As Congress considers potential changes to the CFATS program, BASF’s Meskill said DHS should be more transparent with facility operators about how risk determinations are made.

DHS divides facilities into four tiers of decreasing risk based on the potential consequences that could result from a terrorist attack. Facilities placed in the higher-risk tiers must implement more stringent security measures than those in the lower tiers.

“More often than not, facility operators are left in the dark as to why they are tiered at a specified level, when in fact it is the operator who has the overall responsibility and authority for making security-risk-management decisions for that facility,” Meskill said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry associations urge federal antiterrorism support
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate passes bill to extend chemical facility security law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. localities need better access to chemical plant information to prepare for terrorist attacks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE