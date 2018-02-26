Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Japanese art of paper cutting inspires strong, removable adhesive

Carefully designed cuts in tape make it stick 10 times as strongly yet peel off easily when needed

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
February 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Photo of a piece of blue tape with rows of rectangular cuts being peeled off a shiny black surface.
Credit: Michael D. Bartlett
Carefully sized rectangular cuts increase the adhesion of this 46-mm-wide polydimethylsiloxane strip by 10 times when pulled along its length.

Borrowing from the Japanese paper-cutting art of kirigami, researchers have made specially cut tape that is 10 times as sticky as uncut tape but is also easy to pull free and reuse (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.7b18594). Michael D. Bartlett and colleagues at Iowa State University found that cleverly designed cuts in a clingy film make it stick strongly but release easily when it’s pulled in a specific direction. The researchers start with tape made of 0.75-mm-thick polyethylene sandwiched between flexible polydimethylsiloxane sheets. Then they laser-cut a simple pattern of rectangles along the length of the tape. By experimenting with the spacing and dimensions of the cuts, the researchers fine-tuned the tape’s reversible stickiness. When mounted on a volunteer’s arm, the tape takes 10 times as much force to detach as a plain, uncut tape when tugged along its length. But when peeled across its width, it lifts off easily. The reversible adhesive could be used to make wall-climbing robots; wearable, tattoolike sensors; and easy-to-remove bandages, the researchers say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE