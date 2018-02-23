Liquid metal electrode makes superstretchy nanogenerator

Wearable electronics such as activity trackers and biometric sensors demand power sources that can bend and flex as the body moves. A team at Soochow University has developed a triboelectric nanogenerator—which scavenges energy from static electricity produced during motion—using an electrode made from a liquid gallium, indium, and tin alloy. The device retains its function even when bent in half or stretched to three times its length (ACS Nano 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.8b00147).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter