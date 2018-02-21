Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Pressure squeezes reduction reactions out of crystals

Mechanochemistry method leverages ligand design to reduce metals

by Sam Lemonick
February 21, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Bonds in a copper-thiolate complex bend with increasing pressure.
Credit: Nicholas A. Melosh/C&EN
Bonds in a copper(I) m-carborane-9-thiolate crystal bend under pressure. Eventually one of the deformed copper-sulfur bonds breaks.

For the first time, chemists have broken specific bonds by squeezing a crystal.

Chemists typically drive reactions with heat and light, but mechanochemical synthesis has proved its utility in some circumstances. Grinding reagents through ball milling can reduce the need for solvents, while stretching some linear polymers can induce ring opening and other transformations. Nicholas A. Melosh at Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and colleagues have shown that compressing crystals can selectively initiate chemical reactions with the help of ligands that control which bonds break (Nature 2018, DOI: 10.1038/nature25765).

The researchers squeezed crystals of copper(I) m-carborane-9-thiolate (Cu-S-M9) in a diamond anvil cell. At 12 gigapascals of pressure, a copper-sulfur bond broke and copper(I) got reduced to copper(0), according to measurements with transmission electron microscopy and energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy. At pressures below 8 GPa, the compound’s structure deformed but returned to its initial state, while some bonds broke between 8 and 12 GPa. The group notes that squeezing the crystals produced unique transformations. For example, heating Cu-S-M9 yields cuprous sulfate, not copper(0).

Melosh explains that carborane’s cubic structure resists compression, transferring force instead to the copper-sulfur bonds. The geometry of Cu-S-M9 directs that force asymmetrically within the crystal, deforming the Cu4S4 core. Melosh says density functional theory simulations confirmed that the pressure causes electron density in molecular orbitals to move away from the strained copper-sulfur bond before it breaks and an electron moves from sulfur to copper.

Ligands can also block mechanochemical transformations. The researchers squeezed copper(I) adamantane-1-thiolate at 20 GPa and nothing happened. In this case, the adamantane ligands pushed against one another, preventing any strain on the copper-sulfur bonds.

That type of ligand-based control could make the technique more broadly useful. If the relationship between ligand choice and reactivity extends to other metal complexes, this work will “constitute a major step towards establishing the molecular mechanisms of small-molecule mechanochemistry,” says Roman Boulatov, who studies polymers at the University of Liverpool.

To show that the technique worked beyond their initial model system, Melosh’s group demonstrated similar results in silver thiolate complexes. Melosh sees potential for the method in selective addition and substitution reactions because chemists could use applied pressure to control the direction at which reagents attack each other in a crystal. “That’s difficult to do in solution,” Melosh says. He’s also interested in some reactions that are currently energy intensive, like reduction of carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
When molecules just need a push in the right direction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alkane borylation reaction kicks metals to the curb
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Colorful Isomerization

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE