Roche and Takeda try organ on a chip

Emulate, developer of a chip that mimics human organs for use in drug discovery and development, has formed partnerships with Roche and Takeda Pharmaceutical. Roche will use Emulate’s Human Emulation System in place of lab animals to run drug safety and efficacy tests. Takeda will use the firm’s Intestine-Chip to discover and evaluate gastrointestinal disease drugs and biomarkers. Emulate’s chips are designed to reflect the complex biology of cells within a human organ.
