Roche pays big for big data company

Roche will spend $1.9 billion to acquire Flatiron Health, a New York City-based firm specializing in electronic health records for oncology. Flatiron analyzes and curates records culled from community oncology clinics and academic research centers across the U.S. It will operate autonomously and continue to work with other drug companies. Roche was already an investor in Flatiron, which was launched in 2012 by former Google employees Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg.
