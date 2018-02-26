Takeda taps Wave for antisense compounds

Takeda Pharmaceutical is partnering with Wave Life Sciences to develop antisense nucleic acid therapies to treat neurological conditions such as Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Takeda will pay $110 million in cash to Wave, purchase $60 million of Wave’s shares, and provide $60 million or more in research funding over four years. Wave’s oligonucleotides are designed to block the production of proteins that cause disease. The Harvard chemist and serial entrepreneur Gregory Verdine was one of Wave’s cofounders.
