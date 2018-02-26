Ultrathin phosphorene flakes for low-cost veterinary care

Conservative gamblers may not want to bet the farm just yet, but two-dimensional phosphorus may soon be coming to bovine health care. Satish K. Tuteja and Suresh Neethirajan of the University of Guelph have shown that 2-D sheets of phosphorus, dubbed phosphorene, can be functionalized and used to quickly and inexpensively measure bovine haptoglobin levels (Nanotechnology 2018, DOI: 10.1088/1361-6528/aaab15). In beef and dairy cows, elevated levels of this protein are indicative of inflammation, infection, and other ailments associated with a common and costly pneumonia-like condition known as bovine respiratory disease. Currently, clinicians measure haptoglobin via time-consuming and costly immunoassay and spectroscopy methods. The Guelph researchers sought to capitalize on phosphorene’s high charge mobility and reactive surface to make fast-acting, sensitive detectors. They exfoliated phosphorus into nearly atomically thin sheets, treated them with poly-
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter