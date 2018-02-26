Westlake ups vinyls

Westlake Chemical is planning expansions at plants in the U.S. and Germany that will increase its polyvinyl chloride (PVC) capacity by about 350,000 metric tons per year and its vinyl chloride output by 90,000 metric tons per year. The company will expand specialty PVC capacity in Burghausen, Germany. It will boost suspension PVC in Geismar, La. The vinyl chloride expansions will take place in Geismar and Gendorf, Germany. In addition, Westlake will boost chlorine output in Gendorf. The company says the expansions are its first in Germany since it bought the vinyls maker Vinnolit in 2014.
