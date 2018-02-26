Advertisement

Environment

Your guide to the ACS national meeting in New Orleans

C&EN’s curated list of things to do, people to see, and science to learn

February 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 9
Click any speaker or symposium below for talk times and locations.

Must-see presenters

* = Kavli speaker; ** = Plenary speaker.

 
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Angela Belcher
Angela Belcher*
Materials maven, MIT
Photo of Angela Belcher
Credit: Courtesy of Angela Belcher
Angela Belcher*
Materials maven, MIT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Cranston
Emily Cranston*
Harnessing nanocellulose for new materials, McMaster U 
Photo of Emily Cranston
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Cranston
Emily Cranston*
Harnessing nanocellulose for new materials, McMaster U 
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Jacobson
Mark Jacobson**
Drawing roadmaps for getting to 100% wind, water, and solar power, Stanford
Photo of Mark Jacobson
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Jacobson
Mark Jacobson**
Drawing roadmaps for getting to 100% wind, water, and solar power, Stanford
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Yun Hang Hu
Yun Hang Hu**
Making new materials for energy conversion and storage, Michigan Tech
Photo of Yun Hang Hu
Credit: Courtesy of Yun Hang Hu
Yun Hang Hu**
Making new materials for energy conversion and storage, Michigan Tech
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Pratim Biswas
Pratim Biswas**
Developing nanoparticles to make better fertilizers, Wash U
Photo of Pratim Biswas
Credit: Courtesy of Pratim Biswas
Pratim Biswas**
Developing nanoparticles to make better fertilizers, Wash U
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of David Dzombak
David Dzombak**
Improving water management for fracking, Carnegie Mellon
Photo of David Dzombak
Credit: Courtesy of David Dzombak
David Dzombak**
Improving water management for fracking, Carnegie Mellon
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Amy Childress
Amy Childress**
Discussing how communities can combine water treatment waste streams, U of Southern Cal
Photo of Amy Childress
Credit: Courtesy of Amy Childress
Amy Childress**
Discussing how communities can combine water treatment waste streams, U of Southern Cal
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Stacie Canan
Stacie Canan
Developing drugs for malaria and other neglected diseases, Celgene
Photo of Stacie Canan
Credit: Courtesy of Stacie Canan
Stacie Canan
Developing drugs for malaria and other neglected diseases, Celgene
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Laura De Laporte
Laura De Laporte
Engineering tissue with microgels, DWI-Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials
Photo of Laura De Laporte
Credit: Courtesy of Laura De Laporte
Laura De Laporte
Engineering tissue with microgels, DWI-Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Lyndon Emsley
Lyndon Emsley
Observing catalysts' 3-D atomic structure, ENS Lyon
Photo of Lyndon Emsley
Credit: Courtesy of Lyndon Emsley
Lyndon Emsley
Observing catalysts' 3-D atomic structure, ENS Lyon
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Facundo Fernandez
Facundo Fernandez
Directly sampling 3-D surfaces for mass spec, Georgia Tech
Photo of Facundo Fernandez
Credit: Courtesy of Facundo Fernandez
Facundo Fernandez
Directly sampling 3-D surfaces for mass spec, Georgia Tech
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Pupa Gilbert
Pupa Gilbert
Understanding coral growth, U of Wisconsin
Photo of Pupa Gilbert
Credit: Courtesy of Pupa Gilbert
Pupa Gilbert
Understanding coral growth, U of Wisconsin
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Paula Hammond
Paula Hammond
Drug delivery guru, MIT
Photo of Paula Hammond
Credit: Courtesy of Paula Hammond
Paula Hammond
Drug delivery guru, MIT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Georgia Tech
Bernard Kippelen
Printing electronics onto smart paper, Georgia Tech
Photo of Bernard Kippelen
Credit: Georgia Tech
Bernard Kippelen
Printing electronics onto smart paper, Georgia Tech
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Katrina Knauer
Katrina Knauer
Getting enzymes and proteins to work together for better detergents, BASF
Photo of Katrina Knauer
Credit: Courtesy of Katrina Knauer
Katrina Knauer
Getting enzymes and proteins to work together for better detergents, BASF
[+]Enlarge
Credit: IBM Research
Teodoro Laino
Applying linguistics to reaction prediction, IBM
Photo of Teodoro Laino
Credit: IBM Research
Teodoro Laino
Applying linguistics to reaction prediction, IBM
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Christy Landes
Christy Landes
Wielding superresolution microscopy to understand protein interactions in chromatography, Rice U
Photo of Christy Landes
Credit: Courtesy of Christy Landes
Christy Landes
Wielding superresolution microscopy to understand protein interactions in chromatography, Rice U
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Patrick McGovern
Patrick McGovern
Resurrecting ancient beverages, U Penn Museum
Photo of Patrick McGovern
Credit: Courtesy of Patrick McGovern
Patrick McGovern
Resurrecting ancient beverages, U Penn Museum
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michelle O'Malley
Michelle O'Malley
Using herbivores’ gut microbes to make chemicals, UC Santa Barbara
Photo of Michelle O'Malley
Credit: Courtesy of Michelle O'Malley
Michelle O'Malley
Using herbivores’ gut microbes to make chemicals, UC Santa Barbara
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Pentzer
Emily Pentzer
Developing polymers for quaternary optical data encoding (binary is so 2000), Case Western Reserve
Photo of Emily Pentzer
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Pentzer
Emily Pentzer
Developing polymers for quaternary optical data encoding (binary is so 2000), Case Western Reserve
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Steve Zylius/UCI
Jennifer Prescher
Eavesdropping on cellular communications with chemical probes, UC Irvine
Photo of Jennifer Prescher
Credit: Steve Zylius/UCI
Jennifer Prescher
Eavesdropping on cellular communications with chemical probes, UC Irvine
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sheena Radford
Sheena Radford
Understanding how normal protein folding goes awry, U of Leeds
Photo of Sheena Radford
Credit: Courtesy of Sheena Radford
Sheena Radford
Understanding how normal protein folding goes awry, U of Leeds
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
Katherine Riley
Gearing up for exascale computing. That's a billion billion calculations per second, Argonne National Lab
Photo of Katherine Riley
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
Katherine Riley
Gearing up for exascale computing. That's a billion billion calculations per second, Argonne National Lab
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Holger Sellner
Holger Sellner
Targeting the innate immune system to treat macular degeneration, Novartis
Photo of Holger Sellner
Credit: Courtesy of Holger Sellner
Holger Sellner
Targeting the innate immune system to treat macular degeneration, Novartis
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Veerabahu Shanmugasundaram
Veerabahu Shanmugasundaram
Modeling the protein degradation system to hijack it as a drug target, Pfizer
Photo of Veerabahu Shanmugasundaram
Credit: Courtesy of Veerabahu Shanmugasundaram
Veerabahu Shanmugasundaram
Modeling the protein degradation system to hijack it as a drug target, Pfizer
[+]Enlarge
Timothy White
Designing polymers that have “pixels” with programmed properties, Air Force Research Lab
Photo of Timothy White
Timothy White
Designing polymers that have “pixels” with programmed properties, Air Force Research Lab
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jizhong Zhou
Jizhong Zhou
Letting the world know that wastewater has a microbiome too, U of Oklahoma
Photo of Jizhong Zhou
Credit: Courtesy of Jizhong Zhou
Jizhong Zhou
Letting the world know that wastewater has a microbiome too, U of Oklahoma
 
 

Your Scheduling Assistant

There are so many symposia to choose from. Here are several to get you started.

Nanoparticle Biomolecule Corona: From Fundamentals to Applications

Sunday all day

Researchers are figuring out how to harness the biomolecules that can coat some nanoparticles.

Road Map & Policy of Energy & Fuels

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all day

This symposium aims to chart paths through the energy landscape.

Emerging Therapeutics: Gasotransmitters

Monday AM

Researchers are finding new ways to deliver gases, especially sulfides, as medicines.

Science of Sexual Harassment

Monday all day

Harassment has infected society, and the chemistry community is not immune.

Analytical Chemistry in the Developing World

Monday and Tuesday all day

Come to learn about chemistry in the developing world; stay to support the undergraduates who organized the symposium.

Information Legacy of Eugene Garfield: From the Chicken Coop to the World Wide Web

Monday PM

Celebrate the life of the person who gave us citation indexes.

Homogeneous Catalysis for Applied Organic Synthesis

Monday PM and Tuesday all day

This symposium features industrial researchers and no fewer than three Nobel laureates.

Remarkable Women of Medicinal Chemistry

Tuesday AM

These superstars will share their tales of drug discovery and development.

Water Supply Safety

Tuesday AM

This symposium, about protecting one of our most important resources, is just one of many on the meeting theme of food, energy, and water.

Up in Smoke: Chemistry of Smoky Odors in Food & the Environment

Wednesday all day

Bet you didn’t know wildfires can affect the flavor profile of wines.

Separation Science & Technology in the Medical Cannabis & Hemp Industry

Thursday AM

There’s a lot of extraction and purification that goes into making medical cannabis products.

 
 
 
 

Out and About

New Orleans offers an array of fun things to do in your downtime.

 
 
 

1. Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

2. Hilton New Orleans Riverside (hotel)

3. New Orleans Downtown Marriott at the Convention Center (hotel)

4. New Orleans Marriott (hotel)

5. Audubon Aquarium of the Americas: The aquarium’s Gulf of Mexico exhibit features schools of fish, sharks, sting rays, and sea turtles in a 1.5-million L tank.

6. Audubon Butterfly Garden & Insectarium: Don’t let the creepy crawlies scare you off. This bug museum is housed in the U.S. Custom House.

7. National WWII Museum: Learn about the American experience in the Second World War.

8. Contemporary Arts Center: CAC is celebrating New Orleans’s 300th birthday with an exhibit by Sarah Morris that explores the mythologies of contemporary urbanity.

9. New Orleans Pharmacy Museum: Learn about early medicines and voodoo potions in the apothecary shop of the first licensed pharmacist in the U.S.

10. Mardi Gras World: Carnival season may be over, but it’s always Mardi Gras here. Tour the warehouse where the floats for New Orleans’s famed Mardi Gras parades are built.

11. Jackson Square:While you’re here, pop into Café du Monde across the street for coffee and beignets.

St. Louis Cemetery No. 1: You can get into the oldest existing cemetery in New Orleans only with a licensed tour.

Preservation Hall: Enjoy the sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz.

 
 

Visit the official ACS national meeting website for the full Technical Program.

Download a PDF of our curated guide.

Get the official spring 2018 national meeting app

Want to keep up to date on all the science emerging at #ACSNOLA? Subscribe to C&EN’s exclusive pop-up newsletter.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

