Your guide to the ACS national meeting in New Orleans

Nanoparticle Biomolecule Corona: From Fundamentals to Applications
Sunday all day
Researchers are figuring out how to harness the biomolecules that can coat some nanoparticles.
Road Map & Policy of Energy & Fuels
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all day
This symposium aims to chart paths through the energy landscape.
Emerging Therapeutics: Gasotransmitters
Monday AM
Researchers are finding new ways to deliver gases, especially sulfides, as medicines.
Monday all day
Harassment has infected society, and the chemistry community is not immune.
Analytical Chemistry in the Developing World
Monday and Tuesday all day
Come to learn about chemistry in the developing world; stay to support the undergraduates who organized the symposium.
Information Legacy of Eugene Garfield: From the Chicken Coop to the World Wide Web
Monday PM
Celebrate the life of the person who gave us citation indexes.
Homogeneous Catalysis for Applied Organic Synthesis
Monday PM and Tuesday all day
This symposium features industrial researchers and no fewer than three Nobel laureates.
Remarkable Women of Medicinal Chemistry
Tuesday AM
These superstars will share their tales of drug discovery and development.
Tuesday AM
This symposium, about protecting one of our most important resources, is just one of many on the meeting theme of food, energy, and water.
Up in Smoke: Chemistry of Smoky Odors in Food & the Environment
Wednesday all day
Bet you didn’t know wildfires can affect the flavor profile of wines.
Separation Science & Technology in the Medical Cannabis & Hemp Industry
Thursday AM
There’s a lot of extraction and purification that goes into making medical cannabis products.
New Orleans offers an array of fun things to do in your downtime.
1. Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
2. Hilton New Orleans Riverside (hotel)
3. New Orleans Downtown Marriott at the Convention Center (hotel)
4. New Orleans Marriott (hotel)
5. Audubon Aquarium of the Americas: The aquarium’s Gulf of Mexico exhibit features schools of fish, sharks, sting rays, and sea turtles in a 1.5-million L tank.
6. Audubon Butterfly Garden & Insectarium: Don’t let the creepy crawlies scare you off. This bug museum is housed in the U.S. Custom House.
7. National WWII Museum: Learn about the American experience in the Second World War.
8. Contemporary Arts Center: CAC is celebrating New Orleans’s 300th birthday with an exhibit by Sarah Morris that explores the mythologies of contemporary urbanity.
9. New Orleans Pharmacy Museum: Learn about early medicines and voodoo potions in the apothecary shop of the first licensed pharmacist in the U.S.
10. Mardi Gras World: Carnival season may be over, but it’s always Mardi Gras here. Tour the warehouse where the floats for New Orleans’s famed Mardi Gras parades are built.
11. Jackson Square:While you’re here, pop into Café du Monde across the street for coffee and beignets.
St. Louis Cemetery No. 1: You can get into the oldest existing cemetery in New Orleans only with a licensed tour.
Preservation Hall: Enjoy the sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz.
