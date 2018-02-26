Your guide to the ACS national meeting in New Orleans

Click any speaker or symposium below for talk times and locations.

There’s a lot of extraction and purification that goes into making medical cannabis products.

Bet you didn’t know wildfires can affect the flavor profile of wines.

This symposium, about protecting one of our most important resources, is just one of many on the meeting theme of food, energy, and water.

These superstars will share their tales of drug discovery and development.

This symposium features industrial researchers and no fewer than three Nobel laureates.

Celebrate the life of the person who gave us citation indexes.

Come to learn about chemistry in the developing world; stay to support the undergraduates who organized the symposium.

Harassment has infected society, and the chemistry community is not immune.

Researchers are finding new ways to deliver gases, especially sulfides, as medicines.

This symposium aims to chart paths through the energy landscape.

Researchers are figuring out how to harness the biomolecules that can coat some nanoparticles.

New Orleans offers an array of fun things to do in your downtime.

1. Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

2. Hilton New Orleans Riverside (hotel)

3. New Orleans Downtown Marriott at the Convention Center (hotel)

4. New Orleans Marriott (hotel)

5. Audubon Aquarium of the Americas: The aquarium’s Gulf of Mexico exhibit features schools of fish, sharks, sting rays, and sea turtles in a 1.5-million L tank.

6. Audubon Butterfly Garden & Insectarium: Don’t let the creepy crawlies scare you off. This bug museum is housed in the U.S. Custom House.

7. National WWII Museum: Learn about the American experience in the Second World War.

8. Contemporary Arts Center: CAC is celebrating New Orleans’s 300th birthday with an exhibit by Sarah Morris that explores the mythologies of contemporary urbanity.

9. New Orleans Pharmacy Museum: Learn about early medicines and voodoo potions in the apothecary shop of the first licensed pharmacist in the U.S.

10. Mardi Gras World: Carnival season may be over, but it’s always Mardi Gras here. Tour the warehouse where the floats for New Orleans’s famed Mardi Gras parades are built.

11. Jackson Square:While you’re here, pop into Café du Monde across the street for coffee and beignets.

St. Louis Cemetery No. 1: You can get into the oldest existing cemetery in New Orleans only with a licensed tour.

Preservation Hall: Enjoy the sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz.