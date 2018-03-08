Chemistry in Pictures: Glowstick goo show and tell

As a demo for a science fair at Lawrence Intermediate School, in New Jersey, chemist Allen Jones combined oxidizers, reagents, and dyes in vials to demonstrate the chemistry behind glow sticks. He used the bright display as a springboard to teach participants about topics such as bond cleavage and the conversion of chemical energy to light by the dye. The vials were still glowing after the fair ended, and Jones snapped this photo before packing up.
Submitted by Allen Jones
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
For more Chemistry in Pictures, visit our new home on cen.acs.org.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter