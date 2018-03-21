Symposium features powerful stories of sexual harassment

Chemists Sanda Sun and Maria Dulay shared their stories of surviving sexual harassment during the Science of Sexual Harassment symposium on Monday at the American Chemical Society national meeting in New Orleans. C&EN and the Women Chemists Committee organized the session with speakers that addressed the psychology and sociology of harassment, as well as leaders working to combat harassment in the scientific community. But the most powerful presentations were delivered by Sun and Dulay, footage of which we have shared here. We will publish more videos from the symposium after the meeting.
