Impossible Foods gets FDA nod for soy heme

The meat replacement company Impossible Foods has received a letter from the US Food and Drug Administration agreeing with the firm’s assessment that its plant-based heme ingredient is generally recognized as safe, or GRAS. The red-brown liquid contains soy leghemoglobin, which Impossible makes via fermentation with a genetically modified yeast. The plant-inspired “blood” gives the products a meat-like look and taste. Approval, which took nearly 2 years to obtain, will allow Impossible to sell uncooked products to consumers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter