Quote of the Week

August 12, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 32
Community relations remain a work in progress 35 years after the world's worst chemical disaster
Cover image:Photo of the exterior of chemical plant behind a fence.
Credit: Alex Bui/UCLA
“We no longer wanted to think of a polluted environment as normal.”
Wearable environmental sensors, smart devices, and mobile health technologies aim to rein in childhood form of the lung disease
The University of Colorado Boulder researcher poses artful solution to nail salons’ indoor air pollution
Getting a master’s degree is a decision, not a downgrade
Industry sees an opportunity to engage with communities while ensuring a field of well-trained recruits
Studying one species of tropical fish may reveal clues to sex development in other animals and humans
With a little human help, artificial intelligence and a robot make drug molecules