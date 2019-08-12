Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09732-cover1-terriecxd.jpg
09732-cover1-terriecxd.jpg
August 12, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 32

Community relations remain a work in progress 35 years after the world's worst chemical disaster

Cover image:Photo of the exterior of chemical plant behind a fence.

Credit: Alex Bui/UCLA

Volume 97 | Issue 32
Quote of the Week

“We no longer wanted to think of a polluted environment as normal.”

Ann Green, president, Ann Green Communications

Industrial Safety

Community outreach 35 years after Bhopal

Predicting asthma attacks in kids

Wearable environmental sensors, smart devices, and mobile health technologies aim to rein in childhood form of the lung disease

Environmental engineer Lupita Montoya scrutinizes air quality inside nail salons

The University of Colorado Boulder researcher poses artful solution to nail salons’ indoor air pollution

  • Careers

    When is it time to leave a PhD program?

    Getting a master’s degree is a decision, not a downgrade

  • Investment

    In the name of community outreach, chemical firms invest in education

    Industry sees an opportunity to engage with communities while ensuring a field of well-trained recruits

  • Epigenetics

    Video: The chemistry driving a fish’s sex change

    Studying one species of tropical fish may reveal clues to sex development in other animals and humans

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Automating synthesis from planning to execution

With a little human help, artificial intelligence and a robot make drug molecules

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Laugh tracks and pen lassos are making us giggle

 

