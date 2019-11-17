Corbion and Nestlé to develop algae ingredients

The food ingredient firm Corbion and the food maker Nestlé have agreed to jointly develop what they call a next generation of algae-based ingredients. In 2017, Corbion acquired the assets of TerraVia, which developed algae flour, protein, and oil products before going bankrupt. The surge in new plant-based food products could raise the profile of algae ingredients that are high in protein and micronutrients, according to Corbion.
