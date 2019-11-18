Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09745-cover-nanotmgraphy.jpg
09745-cover-nanotmgraphy.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 18, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 45

Microspectroscopy techniques reveal chemical secrets of how materials at the heart of batteries, solar cells, and fuel cells behave

Cover image:New analytical methods reveal critical secrets of materials that generate and store electricity in batteries, photovoltaics, and fuel cells

Credit: PNNL

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 45
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The time has come—the time is past—to get this into humans and at least see if it works”

Leo E. Otterbein, professor, Harvard Medical School

Microscopy

New analytical methods help researchers peek inside energy devices

Microspectroscopy techniques reveal chemical secrets of how materials at the heart of batteries, solar cells, and fuel cells behave

Carbon monoxide can be deadly. But researchers want to use it for good

CO shows remarkable healing activity against an array of illnesses, but scientists need to find better ways to deliver it

Wastewater from fracking: Growing disposal challenge or untapped resource?

Question looms large as US regulators consider weakening discharge rules to help manage increasing volumes of produced water

  • Energy Storage

    How chemistry Nobelist Akira Yoshino bucked conventional wisdom to develop the lithium-ion battery

    Japanese researcher says his place outside the battery industry was key to a breakthrough in conceiving the battery’s anode

  • Employment

    Layoffs on the mind

    Chemjobber on how to not lose your identity in an uncertain economy

Science Concentrates

image name
Pollution

US lawmakers scrutinize EPA proposal to restrict use of scientific data

Lawmakers probe impacts of plan for regulation of particulate matter

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

STEM scouting and snack-food infernos

 

