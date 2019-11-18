Quote of the Week

November 18, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 45
Microspectroscopy techniques reveal chemical secrets of how materials at the heart of batteries, solar cells, and fuel cells behave
CO shows remarkable healing activity against an array of illnesses, but scientists need to find better ways to deliver it
Question looms large as US regulators consider weakening discharge rules to help manage increasing volumes of produced water
Japanese researcher says his place outside the battery industry was key to a breakthrough in conceiving the battery’s anode
Chemjobber on how to not lose your identity in an uncertain economy
Lawmakers probe impacts of plan for regulation of particulate matter