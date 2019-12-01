Evonik partners for animal milk sugars for pet health

Evonik Industries’ nutrition and care business has struck a deal to manufacture, via fermentation, a mix of animal milk oligosaccharides developed by the start-up GNUbiotics. The companies say the product, AMObiome, can naturally restore the gut microbiota of cats, dogs, and livestock animals. In recent years, firms including BASF, DuPont, and Jennewein have commercialized human milk oligosaccharides for use in infant formula. In animals, the large sugar molecules can moderate infections from pathogens such as Escherichia coli and Salmonella, Evonik says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter